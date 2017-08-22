Garbage truck severely damages power line in Pearl City

About 14 customers in Pearl City are without power after a garbage truck damaged overhead lines, Hawaiian Electric Co. said.

The incident happened about 1 p.m., and photos show the power line broken in half and wires on the street. It wasn't immediately clear how the lines were brought down.

HECO crews expect power to be restored by about 6:30 p.m.

