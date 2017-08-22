Police, father searching for 2 children missing for a month

Detectives are trying to track down a Waianae woman who vanished with two of her children nearly a month ago, leaving their father frantically searching for them.

Police confirm 34-year-old Angela Geronimo, her 11-year-old daughter Ayla Onaga and her 9-year-old year old brother Kanalu have been missing nearly a month.

Geronimo was supposed to return the children to their father Elgin Onaga in late July so they could start school on the North Shore.

During the school year, Onaga has custody of the two children most of the time. She sees them every other weekend.

Over the summer, the children stay with their mother.

"I'm afraid that the mom is vindictive and could hurt my children to get back at me," Onaga said.

Honolulu police are asking for the public's help to locate Geronimo and the children.

Detectives are actively looking for them on Oahu but haven't ruled out the possibility they may have left the islands for the mainland.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.