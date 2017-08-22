SmartMoney Monday: Credit scores

In this edition of SmartMoney Monday, we speak with Summerset Lovette, market manager from Bank of Hawaii, who explains why having a good credit score is so vital.
Lovette says a credit score is really important because it's the number that financial institutions and lenders use to decide if you can qualify for a loan or it can determine what interest rate you'll be charged – for example, some institutions will charge a higher interest rate if you have a lower credit score.
