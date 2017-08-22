Hawaii student contracts mumps, attends class while infected

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Staff and teachers at a Hawaii elementary school have been told not to come to school if they had been within 3 feet of a student who was diagnosed with mumps.

West Hawaii Today reports (http://bit.ly/2wvQcq3 ) Naalehu Elementary School officials notified parents and staff Aug. 15, telling them to take extra precautions because the student had mumps in class.

Principal Darlene Javar says the infected student's name was not released due to Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act requirements.

An infected person can spread mumps by spreading saliva or mucous through coughing, sneezing or talking.

Since June 29, there have been a total of five confirmed cases of mumps reported on the Big Island. There have been 229 cases reported this year on Oahu, 22 on Kauai and one on Maui.

Information from: West Hawaii Today, http://www.westhawaiitoday.com

