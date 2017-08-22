Climate Change in Hawaii: Denise Konan interview on Sunrise

This summer's record-breaking king tides swallowed up stretches of Waikiki and pushed water into parking lots and roads. The episodes showed what Waikiki Beach could look like under higher sea levels -- inevitably putting the issue of climate change at the forefront of people's minds.

If Waikiki's world-renowned beach disappeared, would tourists still want to visit? Not only that, but climate change as a whole could cause vast property damage, including to oceanfront hotels and the Honolulu airport.

Denise Konan, director for the Center of Sustainable Coastal Tourism at the University of Hawaii, explained how climate change would impact Hawaii's economy and tourism industry.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.