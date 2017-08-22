Fighting gout with a Walk to Cure Arthritis

Gout is a chronic, progressive inflammatory arthritic condition that is caused by too much uric acid in the bloodstream and impacts approximately 8.3 million Americans. For many people, gout can begin in the big toe and when left untreated, gout can lead to serious joint and tissue damage. When gout symptoms become persistent and are not resolved through conventional treatment, it may be considered chronic uncontrolled gout. Chronic, uncontrolled gout is something that needs to be managed and the first step is to find a local specialist.

Some symptoms of gout can include sudden and severe episodes of pain, stiffness and swelling, redness and tenderness. ii When this is persistent and not resolved through conventional treatment, it may be considered chronic uncontrolled gout and what’s most important for people to recognize is that this is NOT something you should just brush off and deal with.

People may think gout is all about diet and exercise. However, people should not be expected to manage gout with diet and exercise alone. One third of uric acid comes from food, while two thirds is made by the body. Most people cannot manage gout with just diet and exercise alone. The reality is that only 10% of people with gout receive the right treatment. A proper diagnosis from a specialist is critical; medication is available that can help to lower uric acid to a level that can help dissolve and remove gout crystals—in months, not years.

There is an upcoming Walk to Cure Arthritis taking place this Saturday in Hilo. Learn more about this event by visiting the Hawaii Arthritis Foundation’s at http://www.arthritis.org/hawaii

A Walk to Cure Arthritis will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Lili'uokalani Park & Garden (189 Lihiwai St in Hilo, HI)

