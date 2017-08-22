Billy V: Kapono announcement, Hoku Zuttermeister at MIH, Jason Mamoa and his family, Bonnie Tyler's 'Eclipse'

Hawaiian musican Henry Kapono posted this cryptic note on Facebook: "BIG EXCITING NEWS to be Announced Tomorrow, Tues. Aug. 22, 2017!! Be sure to check back tomorrow.......Any guesses? I can tell you, Team Kapono is VERY excited about this news!! ;) Aloha ~ Alexx, Henry?s Aloha Ambassador" We've reached out to Henry's Camp; no word yet. Last time we talked to Henry there were several projects in the works.

Hoku Zuttermeister was working at the Made in Hawaii Festival over the weekend. Lynn Piccoli took video of Aunty Sylvia dancing with Hoku Zuttermeister; her post reads, "I don't know how well you can see this, but Hoku Zuttermeister called Aunty Sylvia up to dance, and made her go up on the stage. She gave him scoldings" with lots of laughter emoji afterwards. She got standing ovation from the audience. Aunty Sylvia was working at the event.

Jason Momoa is in the middle of filming "Aquaman" but took out some personal time when he was joined on-set by wife Lisa Bonet along with daughter Lola and son Nakoa-Wolf. He posted a picture saying, "I simply love you more than I love life itself, listening to Elton with the loves of my life. Raising sensitive savages Priceless day on set proud to be aqua papa. OHANA" He took his kids to see Elton John and took them to see the All Blacks play rugby while in Aotearoa posting, ""My loves. My all blacks," he added. "My popcorn Happy papa. #missumama@allblacks Aloha j."

Millions of people were looking for the perfect track to accompany Monday's total solar eclipse. So much so, that Bonnie Tyler's 1983 ballad Total Eclipse of the Heart saw a major spike on streaming services. In the hours leading up to Tyler's performance of her hit aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise, streams saw a 2,859% boost on Spotify in the United States, compared to two weeks ago. YouTube also saw a boost in numbers for the song's official music video. Hourly views hovered at less than 65,000 in the days leading up and reached almost 260,000 during the eclipse.

