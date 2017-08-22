Hawaii Annual Code Challenge (HACC) Gets Underway

Hundreds of computer programmers, software developers, and tech-minded innovators will take part in a four-week, hackathon-inspired competition.The 2017 Hawaii Annual Code Challenge (HACC) kicks off on Aug. 26. It breaks the mold of a traditional hackathon, which typically takes place over a single day or weekend. The HACC provides an expanded month-long time frame intended to encourage interaction between community teams and state personnel throughout ideation and development, ultimately resulting in implementable solutions.
