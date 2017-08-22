Business Report: Young Brothers' inter-island shipments

This is second quarter shipments between islands. This only shows inbound shipments, which tend to be more than double outbound shipments.

CPEs, or container/platform equivalents

Kahului 8,448 -4%

Hilo 6,726 +9%

Nawiliwili 5,052 -2%

Kawaihae 3,964 -0.3%

Kaunakakai 1,183 +3%

Kaumalapau 853 -0.6%

Some fine print: Young Brothers total cargo shipments are bigger than individual ports, because anything not bound for Oahu winds up being shipped through Oahu, so it gets counted twice, perhaps as outbound from Nawiliwili and inbound at Kawaihae. It’s still a small piece of total shipping.

