Business Report: Young Brothers' inter-island shipments

This is second quarter shipments between islands. This only shows inbound shipments, which tend to be more than double outbound shipments.
CPEs, or container/platform equivalents
Kahului 8,448 -4%
Hilo 6,726 +9%
Nawiliwili 5,052 -2%
Kawaihae 3,964 -0.3%
Kaunakakai 1,183 +3%
Kaumalapau 853 -0.6%
Some fine print: Young Brothers total cargo shipments are bigger than individual ports, because anything not bound for Oahu winds up being shipped through Oahu, so it gets counted twice, perhaps as outbound from Nawiliwili and inbound at Kawaihae. It’s still a small piece of total shipping.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.