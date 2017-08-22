Forecast: Get ready for another day of high humidity, possible thunderstorms

Prepare for one more day with very humid conditions and showers that could at times be heavy. Thunder and lightning is also a possibility again today.

The trade winds are building to 10-20 mph with some stronger gusts. That will help with the sticky conditions.

High in Honolulu today will be 89 degrees.

Surf is elevated east and south. East shores will build with the returning trade winds.

We will also start to see some energy along east shores sent to us by tropical cyclone activity in the East Pacific. South shores will get small pulses from the south through the weekend.

Waves today will be 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

At 5 a.m. this morning, Hurricane Kenneth is more than 1,400 miles east of Hilo. It is a category 1 storm and is forecast to slowly unwind while staying far to our east.

We may see some of Kenneth's moisture drifting in on the trade winds next week. Unusually high water levels will continue through Wednesday. Some normally dry beach areas could be wet during high tides in the afternoon or early evening.

