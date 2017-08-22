PETA urges Ebay founder to call off plans for Kauai dairy farm

Billionaire Pierre Omidyar's plans for Kauai dairy is facing new criticisms over its waste management plan. The dairy's original Environmental Impact Statement called for nearly 700 cows and the same amount of calves. ...

A proposed dairy farm on Kauai's south shore is not only fighting lawsuits. It's fighting with critics over the public's perception of the project.

A judge ruled Tuesday to revoke the permits of a proposed Kauai dairy farm due to violating Environmental Impact Statement regulations.

Residents of a small town on Hawaii Island are threatening to sue a large dairy operation over worries that fecal matter from farm animals is polluting the local drinking water supply.

Some are concerned the runoff could pollute the nearby Mahaulepu shoreline. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

In a letter to eBay's founder Pierre Omidyar, an animals rights group called upon the billionaire to scrap plans for a Kauai dairy farm citing environmental and animal safety concerns.

The group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, more commonly known at PETA, said the proposed farm on Kauai's South Shore would pollute waters with animal waste, and could reach Kauai shorelines, like nearby Mahaulepu beach.

"With only 10 percent of the island accessible by car, visitors and locals alike cherish the beauty of its natural environment, where they can hike, kayak, and enjoy the outdoors," the letter reads. "A dairy operation — which creates manure runoff as well as odors and which has the potential to contaminate groundwater used for drinking — is contrary to everything that Kauai is."

There has been much debate over the proposed farm.

In March, the permits for the controversial dairy were revoked after a lawsuit alleged construction began before an Environmental Impact Statement was completed.

There were also issues with the farm's runoff permitting, as requests for additional time to answer questions about runoff implications was denied.

On the Big Island, a dairy was fined $25,000 after unlawful discharge of waste into nearby water sources.

PETA also said the practices within dairies were harmful to the health and well being of the cows in captivity.

Instead, PETA suggested Omidyar to look into building a plant-based dairy as that industry is "thriving."

Omidyar hasn't yet responded to the letter.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.