Disney executive named new Kamehameha Schools trustee

Disney executive Elliot Mills was named a Kamehameha Schools trustee after Probate Judge Mark Browning made the appointment Monday.

Mills was selected over former DOE superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi and former state Land Board Director Tim Johns who were the other finalists.

Mills was reportedly the only finalist with Hawaiian blood.

The Hilo native has an extensive background in hotel, travel industry management and serves as a board member for various local hospitals and community organizations.

“Mr. Mills will bring vast knowledge and insight to our organization," Chairman of Board of Trustees Michane Kane said. "Aulani is a major employer on the Leeward Coast of Oahu, so he will add a unique community perspective as we continue to implement our strategic plan."

Mills replaces former trustee Janeen-Ann Old.

The five-member board also includes former DHHL Director Micah Kane, retired banking executive Corbett Kalama, American Savings Bank CFO Robert Nobriga and construction executive Lance Wilhelm.

A KSBE trustee's annual salary is about $151,000 a year.

He will begin a five-year term on Oct 1.

Founded by the 1884 will of Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, the Kamehameha Schools is the state’s largest private landowner.



The school educates nearly 7,000 native Hawaiian students at it's Kapalama, Maui and Big Island campuses and 31 preschools. Outreach programs also reach another 40,000 learners statewide.

