Forecast: More rain, thunderstorms possible for Tuesday

An upper level disturbance is lingering northwest of Kauai, producing unstable, rain-prone conditions. Afternoon thunderstorms might fire up again Tuesday, which may trigger more flooding, especially for leeward neighborhoods.

Brisk windward showers are likely tonight and Tuesday morning with light to moderate rainfall totals.

Surf is slightly elevated east and south. East sides will grow in size once the trades come back on Wednesday. Today's waves will be 2-4 feet east and south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Water levels will continue to be unusually high. Tide heights have been running about a foot above predicted values. The risk of coastal flooding has been extended through Wednesday.

Hurricane Kenneth is churning about 1495 miles east of Hilo. Kenneth is now a category 2 storm. It has sustained winds of 105 mph and is moving to the NNW at 10 mph. Kenneth could send us some waves later this week... and perhaps some sticky and wet conditions even further down the road.

No other marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Guy Hagi

