FULL LIST: Sit-lie ban extended to 15 other Oahu communities

It is now illegal for homeless to camp on certain sidewalks near businesses in Iwilei and Kalihi.

Crews dismantled homeless encampments in Kapalama and Iwilei early Tuesday, as an expansion of the city's sit-law law went into effect.

City enforces expansion of sit-lie ban, moving scores of homeless out

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a bill expanding strict sit-lie restrictions to other parts of Oahu Monday.

In ongoing efforts to ensure sidewalks remain clear of homeless campsites, Mayor Caldwell signed Bill 66, banning individuals from sitting or laying on public sidewalks.

Bill 66 expands the restrictions to include 15 additional zones. Those zones are:

Chinatown

Downtown Honolulu

McCully-Moiliili

Kailua

Wahiawa

Ala Moana-Sheridan

Kanehohe

Waimanalo

Kapahulu

Kaimuki

Kahala

Aina Haina-Niu Valley

Hawaii Kai

Aala

Kapalama

"I think its made a difference both in how our community looks and also allows people to move down our sidewalks and in our parks much more freely," Mayor Caldwell said. "But I also believe it's resulted in more people seeking shelter, and in housing."

Sit-lie restrictions were first put in place in 2014. Waikiki was one of the first areas under the law.

The city council has extended the restrictions several times to pockets throughout urban Honolulu.

Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi authored the latest bill to extend the ban.

In May, city leaders expanded the ban to parts of Kalihi, King Street and Iwilei.

For specific streets the new expansion applies to, see PDF file below:

