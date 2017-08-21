Local mother's message ends in scholarship surprise

Years of overcoming adversity and hard work all paid off for Kamehameha alum and Oregon football walk-on, Kaulana Apelu on Sunday when the junior linebacker learned he'd be receiving a scholarship.

The message came before Oregon's practice on Sunday. A video of Apelua's mother played on the Autzen Stadium jumbo-tron, where she informed her son that was being put on scholarship by the program.

Apelu overcame two ACL injuries in his junior and senior seasons at Kamehameha-Kapalama where he played running back for the Warriors. But, after heading to Eugene and walking on for the Ducks he made the move to linebacker where he earned two starts, and registered 29 total tackles last season.

