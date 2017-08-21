Maui, Kauai under Flash Flood Warning as unstable weather moves over state

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Maui and Kauai as unstable weather continues for much of the state.

The warnings are set to expire by 5:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service said radar and rain gauges showed heavy rain over north Kauai, near Wainiha and within the Hanalei River basin.

The Hanalei River water level is expected to rise significantly and could force the closure of Kuhio Highway in the area.

That spurred officials to announce that Hanalei School would be closing early. Students from Hanalei who attend other Kauai schools would also be allowed to leave early.

There were also localized power outages due to the bad weather, and crews were working to restore service.

Meanwhile, gauges on Maui showed heavy rains over Upcountry Maui, with rainfall rates over 3 inches an hour.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads and low-lying areas.

This story will be updated.

