Mauna Kea sees snow thanks to weird, unstable weather

MAUNA KEA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Most of us saw hot, muggy conditions over the weekend.

But that same unstable weather brought thunderstorms, sleet and snowfall to the summit of Mauna Kea on Sunday!

A light coating of snow could be seen on the summit, though it had mostly melted by Monday morning.

The forecast for Monday is much of the same. There's a chance for ice, convection and rain. And the temperature is set to hit freezing about 8 p.m.

Snow isn't common in August atop Mauna Kea, but it's not unheard of either. Either way, wish we were there.

