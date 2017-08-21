Mauna Kea sees snow thanks to weird, unstable weather

Most of us saw hot, muggy conditions over the weekend.

But that same unstable weather brought thunderstorms, sleet and snowfall to the summit of Mauna Kea on Sunday!

A light coating of snow could be seen on the summit, though it had mostly melted by Monday morning.

The forecast for Monday is much of the same. There's a chance for ice, convection and rain. And the temperature is set to hit freezing about 8 p.m.

Snow isn't common in August atop Mauna Kea, but it's not unheard of either. Either way, wish we were there.

