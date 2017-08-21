Former Rainbow Warrior, Sanchez gets lit-up on cheap shot

Former Rainbow Warriors, kicker and punter, Rigoberto Sanchez got a little veteran advice from ex-Colts punter, Pat McAfee, following Indianapolis' preseason game against the Cowboys. In a tweet, the former All-Pro selection simply tweeted, "head on a swivel cuz" to Sanchez. While the advice seems simple enough, it's something Sanchez will probably keep in mind after suffering a nasty blindside hit from Cowboys wide receiver, Noah Brown.

The hit came well after Sanchez got a punt off in the third quarter of Indy's preseason game. Brown ended up costing Dallas 15-yards on what was deemed an unnecessary roughness penalty, while Sanchez was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Sanchez is battling Jeff Locke for the punter spot on the Colts roster.

