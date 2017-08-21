Trump Budget on Hawai‘i Nonprofits

With proposed national budget cuts under the new presidential administration, there are looming concerns for Hawai‘i’s nonprofit organizations that could include loss of government funding in some mission areas. Some nonprofits and the services they provide are likely to take big hits to their budget revenue as early as the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

On Aug. 24, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) will be holding its Advancing Nonprofit Excellence conference to provide Hawai‘i’s nonprofits with insights and advice on the impacts the federal budget cuts will have on the state and services that local nonprofits provide and how Hawai‘i nonprofits can better advocate for themselves and on behalf of their communities

“The federal government through grants and contracts and funding of nonprofit services through funding of state governments is a major revenue source for our nonprofits,” said Micah Kane, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation. “Health care services, programs that benefit the Native Hawaiians, homeless, arts and the environment will all be impacted with the proposed federal budget cuts and Hawai‘i’s nonprofits need to find ways to make up for the loss in support and funding. And unfortunately, philanthropy alone will not be able to fill that gap.”

Registration is $125 per person for the event and is open here. Nonprofit executive directors and board members are encouraged to attend the conference, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort Coral Ballrooms.

