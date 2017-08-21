AccesSurf announces first-ever Surfing with the Stars Fundraiser

AccesSurf today announces the organization’s first-ever Surfing with the Stars fundraising event. Score a private surf session with prominent surfing, boxing and media figures. By donating to AccesSurf you’ll receive a ticket, entrants are eligible to win a one-on-one surf session, meet and greet including photos and autograph signing, plus lunch with a star. Proceeds will directly benefit AccesSurf to support crucial water programs for individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities. The event is part of AccesSurf’s and the Duke Kahanamoku Foundation’s week-long lineup of Duke’s OceanFest festivities.

“We are honored to partner with well-known, talented individuals to bring awareness to our organization,” said Cara Short, AccesSurf executive director. “In following the spirit of Duke Kahanamoku, AccesSurf continues to be a pioneer in the advancement of adaptive water sports for people with disabilities throughout the state of Hawai?i and worldwide.”

Surfing with the Stars will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Kuhio Beach from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Winners should arrive in surf-ready attire and provide their own surf boards. The event is open to the public to watch from ashore.

Established in 2006, AccesSurf empowers individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities through accessible water programs. In following the spirit of Duke Kahanamoku, AccesSurf continues to be a pioneer in the advancement of adaptive watersports, ocean recreation, and therapeutic instruction for participants throughout the state of Hawai’i and worldwide. To become a participant, volunteer or learn more visit www.accessurf.org. Follow on social media: Facebook @accessurf and Instagram @accessurf_hawaii. Interested in supporting AccesSurf events like this? Email Emily@accessurf.org to volunteer or learn more.

