Billy V: The Rock reacts to Charlottesville, Kuana's new music, Taylor Swift teases

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is getting serious and is sharing his thoughts on the violence in Charlottsville. In a video he posted, Johnson says "To the two state troopers who lost their lives in Sharlotsville, Jake Cullen, and Berke Bates, civilian, Heather Heyer, my heart, prayers, strength go out to your families. Charlottesville's a great town. I have a home there. I raised my babies there. I don't know what the answer is but I do know this in my hear of hearts, it's not about politics now. It's about being human. It's about being a decent human being and us doing everything we can to destroy racism and bigotry. Live as greatly as we possibly can, lead by example and bottom line is lead by love." He also added in his post, "Painful week, but it's given us great clarity. And in that clarity, we become stronger. As one."

Hawaiian musician Kuana Torress Kahele is sharing new music online. This new mele is called "Papuhaku" and will be featured on Kuana's upcoming album for the island of Molokai "Aina Momona." It's the sixth installment of music in his island series.

The excitement is mounting - and Taylor Swift fans just can't "Shake it Off". The pop superstar just posted this mysterious 10-second video on her Instagram - a grainy, flickering video of a moving reptile tail. Swift left a "Blank Space" in fans' hearts - known as Swifties - deleting all of her social media posts for three days starting Friday. The stunt led to huge speculation she was about to drop new music. It's still unclear just what the tail is, maybe a dragon, but we're pretty sure it has nothing to do with last night's Game of Thrones.

