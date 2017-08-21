Business Report: 8/21/17

Stanford Carr is negotiating to take over a state housing project in Keahuolu, above Kailua-Kona. The original developer, Forest City, is pulling out. Conversion to a real estate investment trust altered the economic dynamics of the project.

American Girl, a premium doll brand by Mattel, wanted a Hawaii historical doll. The result is Nanea, a Hawaiian girl developed with local cultural advisors. Nanea, who has a dog named Mele, is nine in 1941. She's in stores nationwide today.

The Kahala Hotel says it will not resubmit its request for broader beach access unless all stakeholders agree. That's bad news and good news. It confirms the neighbors' suspicion that the resort hasn't really given up on this, but its terms for proceeding means it probably won't ever get to proceed.

L&L is giving away Hawaiian Eclipse T-shirts today at its Keeaumoku flagship location and in the Airport Trade Center. Starting at 10 this morning, ordering a regular Loco Moco plate gets you a free shirt while supplies last. The shirt pictures an eclipse and two fried eggs.

