Forecast: Former tropical cyclone to bring high humidity today

There's a lot going on with our weather on this Monday, but humidity is the one condition that will affect us all. It's going to be sticky.

Moisture from former tropical cyclone Jova is the culprit. There's also instability aloft. That's the reason for the thunderstorm activity yesterday afternoon along the Hamakua Coast on the Island of Hawaii and last night on Kauai. We could see some more thunder and lightning today, so stay alert and stay safe.

Showers will fall mainly windward and mauka, but spread leeward as well. High in Honolulu today will be a muggy 89 degrees.

Surf is slightly elevated east and south. East sides will grow in size once the trades come back on Wednesday.

Today's waves will be 2-4 feet east and south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Water levels will continue to be unusually high. Tide heights have been running about a foot above predicted values.

The risk of coastal flooding has been extended through Wednesday.

Hurricane Kenneth is churning about 1,645 miles east of Hilo. Kenneth was a category 4 storm until being downgraded to a category 3 just this morning. It has sustained winds of 125 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph. Kenneth could send us some waves later this week and perhaps some sticky and wet conditions even further down the road.

No other marine or weather advisories are posted.

- Dan Cooke

