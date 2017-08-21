DLNR report: Rising sea level will displace nearly 21,000 Hawaii residents by 2100

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A group of scientists say the state of Hawaii could lose $19 billion worth of land and structures, and millions more in infrastructure by 2100 because of rising sea levels.

West Hawaii Today reports an upcoming report from the scientists and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources found that the sea level is currently on the rise. According to their most recent scientific modeling and economic projections, about 20,700 Hawaii residents will be displaced by 2100, and 550 cultural sites will be lost.

Scientists predict that Big Island's unique coastline will minimize the impact of the rising waters. According to their projections, Big Island will lose $430 million worth of land and structures and 1,900 residents will be displaced by 2100.

