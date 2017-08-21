Father does not directly implicate son in arson trial

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - The father of a man accused of setting a fire at a Hawaii gas station says the man told him to leave seconds before flames erupted at the pump.

The Maui News reports testifying in the trial of Brandon Oania, Joseph Oania said Thursday he had almost driven out of the parking lot at Kahului's Tesoro Gas Express after 11 p.m. Jan. 24, 2016, when he looked in his rear-view mirror and saw fire.

Brandon Oania has pleaded not guilty to arson in the fire that caused more than $30,000 in damage.

Joseph Oania also was charged with arson. He has a plea deal that calls for the charge to be dismissed if he testifies truthfully in his son's case.

The trial is scheduled to resume Monday.

