LIVE: Total solar eclipse crosses US from coast to coast

On Monday, much of the country will get to experience a rare solar eclipse which will cross the United States from coast to coast, starting in Oregon just after 7 a.m. Hawaii time and ending in South Carolina.

Although Hawaii won’t get to see a total solar eclipse, many can still see a partial one starting around 6:20 a.m.

The last time an eclipse traveled across the country was in 1918.

