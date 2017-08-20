Teo gets sac, fumble recovery against former team

For Manti Teo, Sunday's preseason game between the Saints and Chargers was also a reunion. For the first time since his departure from San Diego, the former linebacker, who signed with the Saints in the off-season, met face to face with many of his former teammates.

But, it wasn't just seeing old friends that had Teo celebrating. The Punahou alum also registered a sack, a fumble recovery, nine total tackles, and seven solo tackles bolstering his position a top the Saints depth chart at middle linebacker.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved