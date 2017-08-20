HFD battling 2-alarm house fire in East Oahu

Honolulu fire crews are battling a raging two-alarm house fire in East Oahu.

HFD says 8 units staffed with 30 personnel responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m.

Witness video shows smoke visible for miles around.

HFD says the fire broke out at a single-story building on Kalaniwai Place.

It is not yet clear what sparked the blaze.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.