HFD battling 2-alarm house fire in East Oahu

EAST HONOLULU, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu fire crews are battling a raging two-alarm house fire in East Oahu.

HFD says 8 units staffed with 30 personnel responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m.

Witness video shows smoke visible for miles around.

HFD says the fire broke out at a single-story building on Kalaniwai Place.

It is not yet clear what sparked the blaze. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

