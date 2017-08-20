Teen boy injured after falling from Manoa Falls hiking trail

EMS officials say a 14-year-old boy was injured after an apparent fall from a popular hiking trail in Manoa.

Emergency crews rushed to the Manoa Falls trail around 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Honolulu Fire Department says the teen fell from the third falls to the second, but the distance of the fall is unclear.

HFD says he suffered a shoulder injury, and was with two other people.

The teenager was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

