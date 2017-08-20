Another round of king tides roll in setting record high sea levels

The Keehi Lagoon Small Boat Harbor was under water Sunday afternoon as king tides rolled in and set records for Honolulu.

A viewer photo sent to Hawaii News Now showing several inches of water flooding the parking lot at the harbor.

Sea levels were about a foot above normal with 3.32 inches recorded at the Honolulu station. This number exceed the water level measured in Honolulu at the end of April and May.

The Honolulu station recorded a preliminary water level of 3.284 ft.

The higher levels are combination of an oceanic eddy moving through from east to west and the regular King Tide cycles.

Water levels are expected to begin to slowly lower each day through the week.

