This ship was lost in 1942 when a torpedo sank it. 72 years later, it's been found

After 72 years, there's finally closure for a tragic chapter of WWII.

On Friday, a team of researchers led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen found the wreckage of the doomed USS Indianapolis on the floor of the Pacific Ocean.

The ship was found some 18,000 feet below the surface in the Philippine Sea.

The ship was also under the command of Honolulu resident Capt. Charles B. McVay.

On the morning of July 30, 1945, the ship had just completed a secret mission to deliver parts of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima to U.S. forces overseas.

After the mission was complete, a Japanese submarine torpedoed it, tragically killing most of the sailors on board.

Only 317 of nearly 1,200 sailors aboard survived.

The ship sank in about 12 minutes, making the deployment of life-saving equipment nearly impossible.

"Even in the worst defeats and disasters there is valor and sacrifice that deserve to never be forgotten," Sam Cox, Director of the Naval History and Heritage Command said. "They can serve as inspiration to current and future Sailors enduring situations of mortal peril."

