7 arrested, charged with multiple gambling offenses at suspected game room

Police have blocked off several streets in Mapunapuna as they investigate an armed robbery at an auto shop.

Police have blocked off several streets in Mapunapuna as they investigate an armed robbery at an auto shop.

Dozens of Honolulu Police Vice and Crime Reduction Unit officers converged on a suspected game room off of Keeaumoku Street and Liona Street about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Dozens of Honolulu Police Vice and Crime Reduction Unit officers converged on a suspected game room off of Keeaumoku Street and Liona Street about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police are cracking down on violent criminals on Oahu — and using illegal gamerooms to catch them.

Police are cracking down on violent criminals on Oahu — and using illegal gamerooms to catch them.

Arrests were made at this building on Liona Street near Ala Moana. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

In ongoing efforts to crackdown on suspected game rooms, Honolulu police arrested seven individuals for gambling offenses Saturday night.

The seven individuals were identified as:

Okku Fletcher, 50

Melinda Hoe Doan He, 49

Daniel Kim, 59

Jin Pei Li, 45

Sam Li, 45

Ki young Yoon, 63

John Phoutthasack, 56

All were charged with suspicion of gambling, and possessing possible gambling devices.

They were arrested at a building on Liona Street, the same location where police arrested a 53-year-old woman for similar charges in late July.

During the July raid, only Hawaii News Now was there as special unit officers from HPD removed what appeared to be apparent arcade-like gaming devices

All suspects in this latest round of arrests were released after posting $500 bail.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.