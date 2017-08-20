Duke's Oceanfest kicks off 9-day water sporting event in Waikiki

Surf's up in Waikiki this week as dozens of locals and visitors flood the beach for the annual Duke's Oceanfest.

The nine-day celebration has more than 30 events honoring the legacy of Hawaii icon, Duke Kahanamoku, often remembered as one of the island's greatest watermen.

Some of the events in the festival include longboard surfing competitions, statue lei draping ceremonies, tadem surfing, meet and greets with professional surfers, a beach volleyball tournament and more.

On the opening day Saturday, teams participated in a wounded warrior canoe regatta.

"We have a team made up of Gold Star family members so it's mothers, spouses, children of fallen soldiers or service members in the military. We just come together. It's a lot of healing," Brandy Williams, wife of a soldier killed in action, said.

The annual regatta was first held in 2009. Now, it includes a veterans job fair and scholarship program for Gold Star families as part of the event.

Most of the events are free and open to the public. Some require tickets. For more information, click here.

