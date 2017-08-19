Woman dies while apparently picking opihi on a Big Island coastl - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Woman dies while apparently picking opihi on a Big Island coastline

Big Island officials say woman in her 20's died while picking opihi in Hakalau.

Emergency crews arrived in the area just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim was found dead on the shoreline.

Rescue crews needed to use a helicopter to remove her body.

Hawaii Island police are investigating. The woman has not yet been identified.

