Woman dies while apparently picking opihi on a Big Island coastline

Big Island officials say woman in her 20's died while picking opihi in Hakalau.

Emergency crews arrived in the area just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The victim was found dead on the shoreline.

Rescue crews needed to use a helicopter to remove her body.

Hawaii Island police are investigating. The woman has not yet been identified.

