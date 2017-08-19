Elderly resident hospitalized following Marco Polo fire dies wee - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Elderly resident hospitalized following Marco Polo fire dies weeks after blaze

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file) (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

An elderly resident of the Marco Polo building who was hospitalized immediately after the July fire has died.

On Aug. 4, 81-year-old Marilyn Van Gieson died at Straub Medical Center, her son Michael told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. 

Van Gieson was stuck in her apartment on the 32nd floor as she waited for firefighters to rescue her, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports.

Her son says she had lung problems, and was immediately hospitalized following the fire after being exposed to smoke for a prolonged period of time.

Van Gieson was a retired librarian. Her official cause of death has not yet been released.

The fire broke out on the 26th floor, sending smoke billowing throughout the Honolulu skyline. 

Officials have not yet said what sparked the blaze.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly