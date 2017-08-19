Man arrested for attempted break-in at UH Manoa dorms

A man is behind bars in connection with a break-in at a University of Hawaii dorm.

Honolulu police arrested 20-year-old Noah Yamamoto after he allegedly entered an office on the group floor of the Hale Aloha Lehua freshmen dorms.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

Campus security stopped Yamamoto and detained him until police arrived.

He faces charges of first degree burglary. He is being held on $11,000 bail.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.