Motorcyclist killed after Kahului accident identified

Maui police have identified the man killed after a motorcycle accident on West Kamehameha Avenue Friday afternoon.

He was identified as 27-year-old Taylor Siverly Guido of Kahului.

Police say Silverly Guido was travelling north bound on his 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle when he lost control and fell onto the roadway. He then slid and collided into an oncoming Honda Civic driven by a 45-year-old Kahului man. The civic was making a left turn on to Alehela Street.

The accident happened just before 4:45 p.m.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation found that Silverly Guido was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Honda Civic was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Siverly Guido died from his injuries at the scene.

Officials are still investigating whether speed, drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is Maui County's seventh traffic fatality of 2017. There were 11 this time last year.

