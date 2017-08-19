Mariota gets Titians first TD of preseason against Panthers

In his second game since returning from a season-ending leg injury last December, Marcus Mariota threw for the Titans first touchdown of the 2017 preseason.

Mariota played for just two series of the Titans second preseason game against the Panthers. The St. Louis School alum completed six of eight passes for 61 yards and a TD with no interceptions.

He was replaced by Matt Cassel at the end of the first quarter.

