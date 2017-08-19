Small earthquake strikes off Hawaii island's east coast

HONOLULU (AP) - A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit off the coast of the Big Island of Hawaii.

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaii Volcano Observatory says the earthquake struck at 8:35 p.m. Friday about 66 miles (107 kilometers) northeast of the town of Hawaiian Beaches on the island's east coast.

The agency reports that about 100 people on the islands of Hawaii, Maui, Molokai and Oahu said they felt the earthquake.

Brian Shiro, the agency's seismic network manager, says the earthquake was likely caused by the bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the island. He says it does not pose no significant hazard. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says there is no tsunami threat and that the quake had no effect on Kilauea Volcano.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.