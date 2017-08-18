Car window shot out near where pregnant passenger was sitting

The rear window of a Mercedes Benz was shot out Friday afternoon as a Waipahu family drove through Kahaluu.

The victims, who did not want their names used, say they were heading north on Kamehameha Highway toward Kualoa Ranch when something hit the rear window, causing it to shatter.

A pregnant woman was sitting in the backseat. She was not injured.

Honolulu police responded and officers have classified it as a criminal property case.

The officer told the family it was possibly from a pellet gun. It was fired from the mauka side of the road.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.