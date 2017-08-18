Sunrise on the Road: International Market Place One-Year Anniversary

Thursday, August 17 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-08-17 19:40:43 GMT
In 1957, a legendary gathering place unlike any other in Hawai‘i was established in the heart of Waikiki – International Market Place. The iconic destination attracted visitors from all over the world who shopped, dined and experienced memorable performances by legendary entertainers like Don Ho...
Join Hawaii News Now: Sunrise at International Market Place on Friday, August 25th and help celebrate the center's one-year anniversary!
Come down to Queen's Court at International Market Place in Waikiki from 5AM - 9AM and meet your favorite Sunrise anchors. Be one of the first 100 people to attend and get a free International Market Place beach bag! Validation for free parking will be provided from 4AM - 10AM.
Watch live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and hula performances throughout the morning. You can also enter a giveaway to win exciting prizes including a $200 dining certificate to Herringbone; a $200 dining certificate to Yauatcha; and an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the Tesla Model S or X over a weekend, courtesy of Tesla at International Market Place.