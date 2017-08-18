Sunrise on the Road: International Market Place One-Year Anniversary

In 1957, a legendary gathering place unlike any other in Hawai‘i was established in the heart of Waikiki – International Market Place. The iconic destination attracted visitors from all over the world who shopped, dined and experienced memorable performances by legendary entertainers like Don Ho...

Join Hawaii News Now: Sunrise at International Market Place on Friday, August 25th and help celebrate the center's one-year anniversary!

Come down to Queen's Court at International Market Place in Waikiki from 5AM - 9AM and meet your favorite Sunrise anchors. Be one of the first 100 people to attend and get a free International Market Place beach bag! Validation for free parking will be provided from 4AM - 10AM.

Watch live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, and hula performances throughout the morning. You can also enter a giveaway to win exciting prizes including a $200 dining certificate to Herringbone; a $200 dining certificate to Yauatcha; and an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the Tesla Model S or X over a weekend, courtesy of Tesla at International Market Place.

If you can't be there that morning, watch all the festivities live on KGMB, KHNL, KFVE, the Hawaii News Now app or on our Roku channel.

For more information on International Market Place and the schedule of anniversary events, visit www.shopinternationalmarketplace.com/events.

