Hawaii News Now: Sunrise celebrates one-year anniversary at International Market Place

Thursday, August 17 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-08-17 19:40:43 GMT
In 1957, a legendary gathering place unlike any other in Hawai‘i was established in the heart of Waikiki – International Market Place. The iconic destination attracted visitors from all over the world who shopped, dined and experienced memorable performances by legendary entertainers like Don Ho...
Join Hawaii News Now: Sunrise at the International Market Place on Friday, August 25th and help celebrate the center's one-year anniversary!
Come down to the International Market Place from 5AM - 9AM and meet your favorite morning show members. Be one of the first 100 people there, and get a free International Market Place beach bag!
Watch musical performances, cooking demonstrations, and hula performances throughout the morning. You can also enter to win exciting prizes in our giveaway! Prizes include: A $200 dining certificate to Herringbone, a $200 dining certificate to Yauatcha, and a weekend with a Tesla courtesy of Tesla at International Market Place -- an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the award winning Tesla Model S or X over a weekend.
Validation for free parking will be provided from 4AM - 10AM.