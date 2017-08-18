Hawaii News Now: Sunrise celebrates one-year anniversary at International Market Place

In 1957, a legendary gathering place unlike any other in Hawai‘i was established in the heart of Waikiki – International Market Place. The iconic destination attracted visitors from all over the world who shopped, dined and experienced memorable performances by legendary entertainers like Don Ho...

Join Hawaii News Now: Sunrise at the International Market Place on Friday, August 25th and help celebrate the center's one-year anniversary!

Come down to the International Market Place from 5AM - 9AM and meet your favorite morning show members. Be one of the first 100 people there, and get a free International Market Place beach bag!

Watch musical performances, cooking demonstrations, and hula performances throughout the morning. You can also enter to win exciting prizes in our giveaway! Prizes include: A $200 dining certificate to Herringbone, a $200 dining certificate to Yauatcha, and a weekend with a Tesla courtesy of Tesla at International Market Place -- an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the award winning Tesla Model S or X over a weekend.

Validation for free parking will be provided from 4AM - 10AM.

If you can't join us that morning, you can watch all the festivities live on the Hawaii News Now app or on our Roku channel.

For more information on International Market Place and the schedule of anniversary events, visit www.shopinternationalmarketplace.com/events.

