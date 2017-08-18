Scores to welcome Oahu's Babe Ruth World Series champions home

Scores are gathered at Honolulu's airport to welcome home Oahu's Thunder Baseball team, whose players captured the tournament title at the 2017 Babe Ruth 14u World Series in Glenn Allen, Virginia, on Thursday.

Thunder Baseball rolled over West Linn, Oregon t13-0 to be named champions.

Brayden Hiraki set the tone on the mound, mixing speeds and keeping the West Linn batters off balance and off the bases.

Coupling Hiraki's strong outing on the bump with an offensive surge by Thunder bats, led by Jerin Po'opa'a and Joshua Fournier, the outcome of the game was never really in doubt after posting six runs in the second and third innings.

It was a fitting end to the season for a team that has come so close over the last few years. As 12-year-olds, they advanced to the Pacific Southwest Regional Semifinals only to fall to another Hawaii team, Manoa. As 13-year-olds, the Thunder came up just short, falling 5-3 in the 13u world series championship game.

Two Thunder players, second baseman Kody Watanbe and shortstop Josh Fournier, were named to the All-World Series team, and three of their teammates were selected to the all-defensive team.

