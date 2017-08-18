2017 Rainbow Classic field will test 'Bows early

The field for the 2017 Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic was revealed Friday morning. Host Hawaii will welcome Arkansas-Pine Bluff and 2017 NCAA Tournament teams North Dakota and Troy.

UH will open its season on Nov. 10 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Hawaii will then face North Dakota, followed by Troy on the tournament's final night.

In a statement, 'Bows head coach, Eran Ganot called the event, "a fan favorite for more than 50 years."

He added, "With this year's competitive field — including two squads that made the NCAA Tournament — we know it will be another top-notch event. We can't thank Outrigger enough for their continued commitment to this tournament, our basketball program, and our athletics department."

Hawaii will return four starters from last year's team who will face an early season test in North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks won both the Big Sky regular-season and tournament titles before earning their first NCAA Tournament bid in school history.

UH will also face another 20-win team in Troy. Troy also earned a conference title last season, winning the Sun Belt Conference. Last year U.H. lost to the Trojans in Honolulu in a game that was decided by just two points (65-63).

