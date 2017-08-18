Meet Nanea: American Girl's new Native Hawaiian doll

American Girl's newest doll has some island ties.

Her name is Nanea Mitchell and she is the first Native Hawaiian doll to be made by the company.

Her character grows up during World War II and she does her part to help and heal during wartime.

The doll goes on sale Monday. In addition to the 18-inch doll, a number of accessories will be available, including "Hawaiian-inspired" outfits, hula outfits and implements, and Nanea's Family Market.

“We hope Nanea’s powerful story of resilience, responsibility to others, and contributing for the common good — or kokua, as it’s known in Hawaii — will resonate with girls and show them they have the power within to face the obstacles that come their way," said Katy Dickson, president of American Girl, in a news release.

