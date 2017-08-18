Sunrise Summer Concert Series: Hoku Zuttermeister - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Sunrise Summer Concert Series: Hoku Zuttermeister

By Billy V, Entertainment Reporter
Connect
Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Our Summer Concert Series continues with Na Hoku Hanohano Awards winner Hoku Zuttermeister. His latest CD is Ku'u Pua Sakura. He calls Kane'ohe home. You can catch him performing at the Made in Hawaii Festival this weekend at the Blaisell Center.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly