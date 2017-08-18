Forecasters warn of possible coastal flooding as another round of king tides rolls in

It seems like this summer just can’t catch a break with yet another round of king tides to roll into Hawaii’s shorelines this weekend.

The National Weather Service said coastal flooding is a possibility as water levels will rise because of higher-than-normal tides.

On Friday, tides will peak at around 2:05 p.m. in Honolulu. On Saturday, the peak will be around 2:50 p.m., and on Sunday by 3:30 p.m.

This summer’s king tides have been some of the highest in Hawaii since record keeping began 112 years ago. The high tides caused flooding to coastal communities and made some roads impassable.

