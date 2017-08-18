Watching the solar eclipse safely

Spanish police kill five suspects connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed 13 people, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group.More >>
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.More >>
The annual Made in Hawaii Festival kicks off at the Blaisdell starting Friday.More >>
It seems like this summer just can’t catch a break with yet another round of king tides to roll into Hawaii’s shorelines this weekend.More >>
