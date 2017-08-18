Hawaiian Word of the Day: Loea

Welina me ke aloha ?aina kakou, our Hawaiian word of the day is Loea, let's try to say this word together. Makaukau? "Lo-ea" a ?oia, Loea can mean skill, ingenuity, cleverness; it also means an expert, ingenious and handy. Used in a sentence "?Ike ?ia no ka loea i ke kuahu" which can translate to "An expert is recognized by the altar he builds".Let's try to say this together, makaukau a ?oia "?Ike ?ia no ka loea i ke kuahu".. Maika?i no! This ?olelo no?eau describes that what one does, and how well he does it shows whether he is an expert. With the safe return home of our Hawaiian voyaging canoe Hokule?a, we mahalo all of the "loea holo moana" our "wayfinding experts" for the safe completion of our Malama Honua world-wide voyage. Mahalo ia ?oukou pakahi a pau, e ola mau ka ?olelo Hawai?i!
