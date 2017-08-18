Billy V: Mele & Mo'olelo A Kanilea Intimate Concert Series,2017 Slack Key Jam 4, Obi-Wan movie, Princess Di

The Mele & Mo'olelo A Kanilea Intimate Concert Series happens in Kane'ohe. They've had some wonderful performances there recently with Jerry Santos and Uncle Willie K. The next one coming up features Pomaika'i Lyman on August 30th Doors open at 6:00 pm with music starting at 6:30 pm. Limited seating, tickets are $30 at the Kanile'a 'Ukulele Gallery Showroom.

Lots of Hawaiian music this weekend. Catch the 2017 Slack Key Jam 4. That's tonight at Outrigger's Kani Ka Pila Grille. It's free and open to the public. The Kani Ka Pila Grille Talent Search is Saturday afternoon. It gets underway at 3:00pm in the Pikake Room at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. The event is part of the Made in Hawaii Festival.

And Sunday at Kapiolani Park; it will be the Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival. 16 Legendary artists will perform during the event. All of these events are dedicated to Cyril Pahinui, slack key guitar master and son of Hawaiian music legend Gabby Pahinui, Cyril's father.

The next STAR WARS film may reportedly focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi's story. The Hollywood reporter says Stephen Daldry, the Oscar-nominated director of "Billy Elliot" and "The Hours" is in early talks to direct the film about the Jedi Knight. Actors Alec Guinness and Ewan MacGregor played the character in the STAR WARS original and prequel trilogies. The project does not yet have a script.

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana. She captured the world's attention during her life and death. Tomorrow night, CBS News explores her public and private life in a two-hour primetime special called "Princess Diana: Her Life, Her Death, The Truth." That's on KGMB at 8 p.m.

